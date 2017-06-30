Lewiston High Class of '67 plans 50th Reunion
Reunion committee members Ron Paradis, Pauline Bergeron Dingle, Peter Longley, Pauline Derosier Pelletier, Kathy Field, Steve Tewhey, Paul Labbe, Paul Lavoie and Mr. Lucky surround the granite bench the class has donated to Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. The bench recognizes all veterans, with a special salute to classmate and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas J. McMahon.
