Lewiston and Auburn have a name ready if they merge
During a public meeting Thursday night, supporters of a Lewiston-Auburn merger picked what the city would be called in the event that voters approve merging the cities. The final debate came down to Great Falls or keeping the cities two names, Lewiston-Auburn.
