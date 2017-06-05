LePage vetoes deposit bill for nips

2017-06-05

In his veto message, the governor complained about the cost of the proposal but also offered an alternative way to address the littering problem created by the increasingly popular 50-milliliter bottles. LePage said the other options are to ban the bottles in Maine - a move that would hurt a major bottler in Lewiston - or to "increase the penalty for discarding" nip bottles illegally.

