'It's grave. We need a lot of people' - Maine employers desperate for workers

Help-wanted signs are popping up all over Maine, as they typically do this time of year. But job recruiters say Maine's low unemployment rate combined with a record tourism season last year, an aging workforce and a cap on certain types of foreign workers are making the labor gap more challenging than ever for some employers.

