Franco Center to host "Fete Nationale...

Franco Center to host "Fete Nationale" celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Twin City Times

The Fete Nationale of Quebec, the Feast Day of St. Jean the Baptist, will be celebrated locally with a traditional meal and entertainment on Friday, June 23 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Highlighting the festivities will be a special dedication ceremony honoring the Franco Center's founding executive director, Rita S. Dube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07) May '17 Sherries a crazy ... 39
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr '17 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC