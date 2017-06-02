Franco-American appreciation to NEH a...

Franco-American appreciation to NEH and William Adams

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A well attended veterans exhibit and program was hosted by the Franco-American Collection on May 23rd, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College , with the support from a National Endowment for the Humanities grant. In fact, the NEH grant made the collection and digitization of a century's worth of Maine's Franco-American military history a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07) May 16 Sherries a crazy ... 39
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr '17 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC