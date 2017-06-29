Fish Bones awards $8,000 in Hospitali...

Fish Bones awards $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships

Fish Bones Chef-Owner Paul Landry with 2017 scholarship winners Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette Fish Bones American Grill of Lewiston recently awarded $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships to graduating students of The Green Ladle's culinary education program. This year's scholarship recipients were Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette.

Lewiston, ME

