Fish Bones awards $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships
Fish Bones Chef-Owner Paul Landry with 2017 scholarship winners Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette Fish Bones American Grill of Lewiston recently awarded $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships to graduating students of The Green Ladle's culinary education program. This year's scholarship recipients were Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette.
