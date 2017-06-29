Fish Bones awards $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships

Fish Bones Chef-Owner Paul Landry with 2017 scholarship winners Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette Fish Bones American Grill of Lewiston recently awarded $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships to graduating students of The Green Ladle's culinary education program. This year's scholarship recipients were Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette.

