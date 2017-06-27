Feds to give Lewiston $3 million for lead abatement
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says Lewiston will receive $3 million in Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration money and $400,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental money. She says the city will be able to use the funds to address lead hazards in 220 housing units.
