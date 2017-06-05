Enough is Enough: Low-income housing ...

Enough is Enough: Low-income housing projects are not a formula for success

It has been a long five-and-a-half years serving as Lewiston's mayor. We tried and failed to get any meaningful welfare legislation passed, thanks to Ben Chin and his Maine People's Alliance, Equal Maine Justice Partners, Pine Tree Legal and a host of special-interest groups whose voices drowned out the majority of Lewiston's voters' voices.

