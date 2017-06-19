Enough is Enough: Dilly-dallying by Legislature has delayed the state budget
I hope Mainers who are paying the freight that allows the State of Maine to operate read, reflected on and absorbed last week's article by Governor Paul R. LePage concerning Maine's biennial budget. It is very illuminating and lays out the major problem that keeps Maine from thriving-our legislature! If you missed it, go online, pull it up and read it.
