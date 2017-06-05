Daigle Earns Promotion
Fort Kent ~ Peter Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center , announced that Cheryl Daigle, RN, has been promoted from an associate administrative position to Director of Nursing . As DON, Daigle will supervise the Social Work Department and Utilization Management in addition to the Nursing Department of nearly one hundred and thirty personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May 16
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC