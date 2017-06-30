Coming Sunday: Lewiston vs. unsafe housing
After years of false starts, Lewiston has dedicated more funding to face the issues of code enforcement and safety. In the past five years, more than 70 buildings in Lewiston have been condemned, with roughly half that number eventually demolished.
