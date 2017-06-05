Celebrating Pride Month on an Island ...

Celebrating Pride Month on an Island with a Three-Year-Old

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

It's Pride Month , a time to acknowledge and and celebrate the human rights struggles faced by LGBTQI+ communities worldwide, as well as have a little rainbow-colored fun. Here on the island, Pride doesn't get its own parade - the closest one is in Belfast - so I've been finding little ways to bring some of the teaching and celebration of the season into my school and home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07) May 16 Sherries a crazy ... 39
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr '17 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC