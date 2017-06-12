Bob Smallwood takes over at Bourgeois Guitars

Bourgeois Guitars , located in Lewiston, ME, has introduced Bob Smallwood as their President/COO, and CFO. Smallwood has actually been at the helm since September 2016, when he came aboard to assist founder and chief luthier Dana Bourgeois in finding a new facility for building their top-rated instruments, designing a new shop space, and getting everything moved in.

