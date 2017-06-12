Bob Smallwood takes over at Bourgeois Guitars
Bourgeois Guitars , located in Lewiston, ME, has introduced Bob Smallwood as their President/COO, and CFO. Smallwood has actually been at the helm since September 2016, when he came aboard to assist founder and chief luthier Dana Bourgeois in finding a new facility for building their top-rated instruments, designing a new shop space, and getting everything moved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC