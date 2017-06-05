Berman & Simmons ranked as top law firm in Maine for plaintiffs
Berman & Simmons has once again been ranked as the best law firm in Maine for representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases and other civil disputes. The firm is proud that we are the only law firm in the state to be ranked in the 'Litigation: Mainly Plaintiff' practice area by Chambers, the London-based publisher of global law firm rankings, in its 2017 Chambers USA directory released May 26. Additionally, Chambers selected only seven individual lawyers in Maine for recognition as outstanding lawyers for plaintiffs.
