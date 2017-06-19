A half century of priestly duties

In the eyes of an ordained priest, faith can be explained by a powerful and deeply revered philosophy expressed by Saint Paul: "Something that is not seen and cannot be logically understood ... is reality for me." So explains Father Charles Simones of Waterford, whose lifelong service in the priesthood has spanned nearly 50 years, most of it at the Saint Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London.

