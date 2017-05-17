Welcome center for immigrants in Lewi...

Welcome center for immigrants in Lewiston gains support

Read more: Sun Journal

A proposal to add a welcome center for immigrants in Lewiston survived a committee session this week that stripped away a companion provision to create an Office of New Mainers to try to attract more newcomers to the state. With backing from the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, the Legislature will consider whether to support the $2 million plan to bolster the English language skills of immigrants and help businesses bring them into the workforce.

