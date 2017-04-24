The Dingley Press Announces $17M Expansion

The Dingley Press , a privately-held catalog printer based in Lisbon, Maine, has announced a $17 million expansion that will increase the catalog printer's capacity. Eric Lane, The Dingley Press president and CEO, told Printing Impressions that the investment will include a new four-color, 48-page Goss Sunday 3000 heatset web offset press that will be installed in December, a third co-mail line manufactured by SIM Products that will be added in January, and a supporting robotic arm at the end to stack the printing signatures.

