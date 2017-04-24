The Dingley Press Announces $17M Expa...

The Dingley Press Announces $17M Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Printing Impressions

The Dingley Press , a privately-held catalog printer based in Lisbon, Maine, has announced a $17 million expansion that will increase the catalog printer's capacity. Eric Lane, The Dingley Press president and CEO, told Printing Impressions that the investment will include a new four-color, 48-page Goss Sunday 3000 heatset web offset press that will be installed in December, a third co-mail line manufactured by SIM Products that will be added in January, and a supporting robotic arm at the end to stack the printing signatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr 12 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC