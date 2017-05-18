Program to spotlight results of Franco-American veterans project

Lewiston native Colonel Donald Dubay, USA-Ret., who served in the Vietnam War, the Middle East, and Operation Desert Storm, will be the featured speaker at the event. With support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Franco-American Collection at USM's Lewiston-Auburn College recently called upon local Franco-American veterans and their families to provide information about their U.S. military service for inclusion in a historical archive.

