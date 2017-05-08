Police say missing man sought in Union wanted for sex assaults
A Lewiston man who was reported missing April 29 and whose car was found in Union three days later is being sought on multiple sexual assault charges. Knox County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll confirmed Saturday, May 6 that there are arrest warrants out for 44-year-old Kevin C. Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC