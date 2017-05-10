Oasis of Music presents fiddle concert
Young fiddler Owen Kennedy will be the featured performer at the Oasis of Music concert on Wednesday, May 17. This free event will take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 247 Bates Street in Lewiston. He will perform a program of energetic traditional tunes from Quebec and Maritime Canada, Scottish and Celtic classics, and a few New England favorites.
