Oasis of Music presents fiddle concert

Young fiddler Owen Kennedy will be the featured performer at the Oasis of Music concert on Wednesday, May 17. This free event will take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 247 Bates Street in Lewiston. He will perform a program of energetic traditional tunes from Quebec and Maritime Canada, Scottish and Celtic classics, and a few New England favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.