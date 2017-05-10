Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony set for May 27

Pictured here are L & A Veterans Council members Don Dube, Jerry Dewitt, Norm Cote, Helen Taylor, Arthur Roy, Al Landry, Carl Haskel, Norm Bussiere, Moe Fournier, Bert Dutil, Cecile Burgoyne, and Don Gosselin. The L & A Veterans Council will host their annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, May 27. The parade will form at Kennedy Park in Lewiston at 8:30 a.m. and will depart at 9:30.

