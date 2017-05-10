Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony set for May 27
Pictured here are L & A Veterans Council members Don Dube, Jerry Dewitt, Norm Cote, Helen Taylor, Arthur Roy, Al Landry, Carl Haskel, Norm Bussiere, Moe Fournier, Bert Dutil, Cecile Burgoyne, and Don Gosselin. The L & A Veterans Council will host their annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, May 27. The parade will form at Kennedy Park in Lewiston at 8:30 a.m. and will depart at 9:30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC