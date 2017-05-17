Maine's still a long way from figuring out how legal marijuana will work
Lewiston-based medical marijuana caregiver Andrew Starkey chose the unofficial marijuana holiday of April 20 to open his newest venture. Starkey plans to launch an online publication this summer to fill a rising demand for answers about how Maine's marijuana industry will work, which remains unclear in many ways.
