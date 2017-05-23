Maine girl killed herself following bullying

'Bubbly, smart' 13-year-old girl hanged herself following relentless bullying - after school warned parents about Netflix series 13 Reasons Why Earlier this month, district officials sent out a warning about the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which depicts a teen who kills herself A 13-year-old girl in Maine committed suicide this week, just weeks after school district officials sent out a letter to parents, warning them about the new Netflix series about teen suicide. No details have been released about how Anie killed herself, but local emergency alerts show that a teen killed herself by hanging that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.