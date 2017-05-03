Lewiston vet dies in Monmouth motorcycle crash
Police in Maine say a Skowhegan man who was riding a motorcycle died after a head-on collision in Monmouth. WABI-TV reports 68-year-old Robert Saveall was driving west on Route 202 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.
