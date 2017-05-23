LePage signs measure aimed at reducin...

LePage signs measure aimed at reducing electricity costs for some

A proposal to let consumers compare electricity costs from different providers more easily secured the signature of Gov. Paul LePage to become law Tuesday. A new law requires suppliers to disclose whether their rate is higher than the standard offer available to everyone, send out renewal notices and only renew a contract if a customer explicitly agrees.

