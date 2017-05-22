Legislators eye path for skilled veterans to get better jobs
Many of the people who serve in the military wind up learning skills that could easily translate into jobs later, except for professional requirements that typically eye a more traditional educational pathway for those seeking a license. For Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, it's a bureaucratic obstacle that could be overcome to give veterans a better shot at making the sometimes-difficult transition to civilian life.
