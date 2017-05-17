Lawsuit: Woman died of pneumonia after clinic diagnosed her with shingles

A Holden middle school teacher died needlessly two years ago of pneumonia because she was misdiagnosed with shingles at the Penobscot Community Health Care clinic in Brewer, her husband claimed in a federal lawsuit. Christopher Michaud, 43, alleged in the complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court that nurse practitioner George Case on April 11, 2015, treated his wife at the walk-in clinic on Wilson Street for shingles instead of pneumonia.

