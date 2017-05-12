L-A schools alert parents to Netflix show
Lewiston and Auburn school departments have sent a letter to parents advising them of the controversial Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" and providing contact information for community mental health agencies in case parents are worried their children could be at risk of suicide. In Auburn, the letter was sent home with students in kindergarten through grade 8 at the end of the week.
