Judge dismisses welfare fraud charges against Lewiston man

A judge dismissed more than a dozen welfare fraud charges against a Lewiston man just days before his trial was supposed to begin, the Sun Journal reports . In a ruling dated May 14, Judge Susan Oram ordered the charges dropped after prosecutors noted in pretrial communications that Maine Department of Health and Human Services caseworkers may have improperly completed the man's applications for benefits.

