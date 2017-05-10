John Zakian to oversee NDR program in Minot
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Minot the money in early 2016 as part of the National Disaster Resilience Competition. Zakian has extensive experience in finance and housing development, including working as a consultant for the Office of Management and Budget for New York City, and helped the city manage recovery following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
