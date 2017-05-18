How Maine keeps its cool on a 90+ degree day in May
Marlee Stowe, 8, of Auburn, braves the cold ocean water while playing at Old Orchard Beach, where the temperature climbed into in the 90s on Thursday. Boys from Lewiston play soccer at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where the temperature climbed into in the 90s Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May 16
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC