Forage Market looks for a place in Portland to open another store

Allen Smith, left, co-owner of Forage Market on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, shows U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Dallas Tonsager the market's wood-fired, brick-oven bread-baking operation in 2012. According to Mainebiz, Smith wanted to open a place on Commercial Street in Portland but a lease for the site fell through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.