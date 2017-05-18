Fireball bottler pulls support of 'ni...

Fireball bottler pulls support of 'nips' deposit bill after LePage threat

Thursday May 18 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Following a threat by Gov. Paul LePage to end the sales of tiny bottles of liquor in Maine rather than allow lawmakers to require a nickel deposit on them, a bottler that employs 130 people in Lewiston withdrew its support for the compromise measure. Mark Brown, CEO of Sazerac Co., said the governor's position leaves his company with no option except to oppose a bill it had been more than willing to go along with until LePage stepped in.

