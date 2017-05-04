Enough is Enough: Should General Assistance from Maine taxpayers be spent out of state?
They swooped down from the North. They swarmed up from the South. Surged in from the West and streamed in from the East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC