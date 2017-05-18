Enough is Enough: Lead paint, local legislators and skeptical attitudes toward business
Early on in my capacity as Lewiston's Mayor, I came to the realization how out of touch with the public our state legislators had become. Once they win a legislative seat many, not all, form and project a state of mind that tells them they alone are the only ones who understand and are capable of solving the problems facing our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May 16
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC