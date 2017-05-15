Convicted Lewiston man seeks new murder trial

An attorney for a Lewiston man found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison argued Friday that the state's highest court should throw out his conviction and give him a new trial because detectives coerced a confession from him. Defense attorney Verne Paradie appeared before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court at the Capital Judicial Center on behalf of Michael McNaughton, 29, who was convicted by an Androscoggin County Superior Court jury in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.