CMCC graduates its largest class ever

Thursday May 18

Nursing graduates Kaitlyn Washburn, Amanda Stewart, Trisha Robbins and Priscilla Pierre are pictured here during the closing processional of the CMCC Commencement Exercises. Almost 600 members of the Class of 2017 at Central Maine Community College - the largest graduating class in the school's history - marched in Commencement recently before a packed house of family, friends, and supporters at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

