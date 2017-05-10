Bates professor to discuss Wabanaki place names at AHS annual meeting

Working with Bates students and Wabanaki scholars, Joseph Hall has developed a map of Wabanaki place names for the western part of Maine. Associate Professor Joseph Hall of Bates College will present a talk titled "What Does 'Androscoggin' Mean?" at the annual meeting of the Androscoggin Historical Society on Tuesday, May 23. The event will take place at Marco's Restaurant at 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston.

