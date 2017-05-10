Bates professor to discuss Wabanaki place names at AHS annual meeting
Working with Bates students and Wabanaki scholars, Joseph Hall has developed a map of Wabanaki place names for the western part of Maine. Associate Professor Joseph Hall of Bates College will present a talk titled "What Does 'Androscoggin' Mean?" at the annual meeting of the Androscoggin Historical Society on Tuesday, May 23. The event will take place at Marco's Restaurant at 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC