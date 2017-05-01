State labor chief Jeanne Paquette to step down
Maine's commissioner of labor, Jeanne Paquette, is leaving her position after nearly five years to take a job with the University of Southern Maine. Gov. Paul LePage said Friday that he's proud of the work done by Paquette "to improve services for Maine workers and the businesses that employ them."
