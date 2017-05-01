State Democrats eye bond to provide $...

State Democrats eye bond to provide $250 million for student debt relief

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Sun Journal

Hoping to lend a hand to cash-strapped young adults, Democrats are pushing for a student loan forgiveness program that would help lure recent college graduates to Maine. Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, said the "pretty bold initiative" would offer to pay off half a graduate's student loan debt and refinance the rest at low interest.

Lewiston, ME

