One LA launches campaign for Lewiston...

One LA launches campaign for Lewiston-Auburn merger

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Twin City Times

One LA supporters attending a campaign kick-off event in Auburn included campaign co-managers Carl Sheline and Gabrielle Russell, Bruce Rioux, Donna Stickeno, and treasurer Marc Roy. One LA, the group supporting a November referendum question to make Lewiston and Auburn one city, gathered recently for a campaign kick-off event at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) 20 hr d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC