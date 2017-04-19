Maine's Franco voters still hold great sway, and they are increasingly up for grabs
Bonjour d'Augusta, where it's Franco-American Day at the Maine State House, which will fill for bilingual legislative sessions, inductions into the Maine Franco-American Hall of Fame with musical performances in the hallways and tourtiA re in the cafe. The event is a nod to the broad demographic comprising nearly a quarter of Maine's population, making them our largest ethnic group, according to But they have an outsized influence on Maine politics, particularly centered on Lewiston and the St. John Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC