LYAC seeks student artwork on theme "Treat All Listeners Kindly"

The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council includes members Khafiya Dualeh, Clare Kramer, Emma Williams, Jazy Dumas, Maggie Elwell, Deni Federico, Courtney Caouette, and Carolyn Adams. The campaign was launched on February 7, and LYAC recently presented an informative community T.A.L.K. workshop on the topic at the YWCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.