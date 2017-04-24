Lewiston CareerCenter Hosting Job Fai...

Lewiston CareerCenter Hosting Job Fair on May 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 26, 2017 Contact: Leon Ouiment, 207-373-4016 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 LEWISTON-More than 20 employers will be recruiting at the Lewiston CareerCenter from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 1, at 5 Mollison Way in Lewiston. All are seeking qualified employees to fill current positions.

