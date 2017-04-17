Lawmakers push to add more public hea...

Lawmakers push to add more public health nurses

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sun Journal

A virulent flu that reached Maine early in the autumn of 1918 quickly overwhelmed the capacity of authorities to deal with a sudden public health emergency. By early October, Lewiston and Auburn had shut down schools, churches, theaters, pool rooms and dance halls - indeed, almost everything except Bates College and key war industries - in a desperate bid to stop the growing epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr 12 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC