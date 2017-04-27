Lawmakers may mandate insurance cover...

Lawmakers may mandate insurance coverage for hearing aids

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Sun Journal

The Insurance and Financial Affairs Committee this week gave its unanimous backing to the bill by Rep. Jim Handy, D-Lewiston, that would require insurers pay up to $3,000 per hearing aid for those who need them. But the measure may face obstacles given opposition from insurance companies and the business community that worry that state mandates on what has to be covered by health insurance could push up the already burdensome cost of health care.

