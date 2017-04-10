Kassbohrer ATV selects Lost Valley as site of new facility
Kassbohrer ATV, Inc. is the North American division of German parent company Kassbohrer AG and the distributor of PistenBully snow grooming equipment. Lost Valley Management, LLC. and Kassbohrer ATV, Inc., the North American division of German parent company Kassbohrer AG, have announced that Lost Valley in Auburn has been selected by Kassbohrer as the future site of a new facility for the company's regional headquarters.
