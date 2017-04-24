GOP leaders refuse to back any budget with income tax surcharge
Months ago, Gov. Paul LePage called on Republicans to "fix bayonets" as he prepared for battle against legislative Democrats over his proposed two-year $6.8 billion budget proposal. The GOP leaders in the Senate and House issued a joint statement declaring that no spending plan that included the voter-approved 3 percent surcharge on income taxes of those earning more than $200,000 annually would gain their backing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC