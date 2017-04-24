GOP leaders refuse to back any budget with income tax surcharge

Months ago, Gov. Paul LePage called on Republicans to "fix bayonets" as he prepared for battle against legislative Democrats over his proposed two-year $6.8 billion budget proposal. The GOP leaders in the Senate and House issued a joint statement declaring that no spending plan that included the voter-approved 3 percent surcharge on income taxes of those earning more than $200,000 annually would gain their backing.

