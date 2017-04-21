Franco-American Hall of Fame inductee...

Franco-American Hall of Fame inductees 2017

Franco-American Hall of Fame induction in the Maine Legislature, April 19, 2017, with my guests Lisa Harvey-McPherson , Juliana L'Heureux and my husband Richard L'Heureux, from Topsham. AGUUSTA, Me- It was indeed an esteemed honor to be recognized by leaders of the Maine Legislature and to meet Maine's Franco-American Governor Paul LePage, at ceremonies held on April 19th, in the State House, when we were inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame.

